Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,947,000. Ferguson comprises approximately 1.9% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, CMO Victoria Morrissey sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $295,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,246. This trade represents a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total value of $527,319.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $224,271.36. This represents a 70.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,901. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FERG opened at $215.93 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $167.09 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FERG. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.38.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

