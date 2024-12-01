Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,409 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Snowflake by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 201.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 42,563 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 76.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 30.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,021 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $351,007.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,476.32. The trade was a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 20,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total value of $3,595,283.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,582,896.10. This represents a 8.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,661 shares of company stock valued at $32,004,752. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $142.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $174.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average of $128.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.