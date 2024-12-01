Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 0.9% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,482,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,474,238,000 after buying an additional 999,164 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after acquiring an additional 917,979 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,524,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,421,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $542,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.47.
Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9 %
Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $397.40 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $272.34 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.17.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This trade represents a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.