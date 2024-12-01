Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 67.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,634 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $599,000. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in Eaton by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 285.5% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 25.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 67.6% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $375.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $224.61 and a twelve month high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,981 shares of company stock valued at $24,100,317 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

