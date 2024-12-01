Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 15,672 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,672 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.8% of Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 67,497 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 68.9% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $1,454,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

PYPL stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $88.74. The company has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

