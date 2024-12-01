Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $279,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.3% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.48 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $257.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 64.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

