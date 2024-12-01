Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.9% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,635,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,244,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after buying an additional 95,512 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $249.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.38 and a fifty-two week high of $254.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.21 and a 200-day moving average of $213.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

