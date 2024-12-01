Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Up 57.1% in November

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of JCE traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,495. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
