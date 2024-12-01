Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Up 57.1% in November

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JCE traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,495. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1,487.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 596,286 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 34.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,780 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 442,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 227.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

