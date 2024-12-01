Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $106.80 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $94.73 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257.4% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

