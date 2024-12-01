Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Invests $144,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 898,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,168,000 after acquiring an additional 174,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,980 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $719,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $698,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 231.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,176 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 3.0 %

WYNN stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.33%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,894.97. This represents a 31.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

