Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Invests $108,000 in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth $817,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $493,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $57.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $57.97.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,362. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 886 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,950. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,084 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

