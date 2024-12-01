Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 16.1% during the third quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,672,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 89,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,387,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $18,156,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $255,905.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,399.70. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,510 shares of company stock worth $42,475,538 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0 %

CRM stock opened at $329.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $315.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.12 and its 200 day moving average is $270.61. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $348.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $342.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.89.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

