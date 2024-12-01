Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Acquires 800 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1,202.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $38,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $99.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average is $82.47. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of -383.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $1,170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,403 shares in the company, valued at $21,963,504.15. This represents a 5.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $244,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,114,520.58. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 606,952 shares of company stock valued at $53,078,202 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

