Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Update

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,100 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the October 31st total of 735,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STIM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 453,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,823.50. This trade represents a 28.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,039,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 23.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 62,628 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 63.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 52,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 97.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 95,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 47,228 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STIM stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 141,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,516. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.21.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

