Morton Community Bank Reduces Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Morton Community Bank lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,724,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,022.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $994.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $888.30. The stock has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $742.22 and a 1 year high of $1,068.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,019.62.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

