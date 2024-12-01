Morton Community Bank Purchases 380 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Morton Community Bank increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Genuine Parts by 79.3% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC opened at $126.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $112.74 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.41.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

