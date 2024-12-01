Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,405,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 42,086 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 717,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 513,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 189,068 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,500. The trade was a 25.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAHC opened at $23.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $946.56 million, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

