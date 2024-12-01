Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.10% of Enova International worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Enova International by 27.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Enova International by 25.1% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 21.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enova International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of ENVA opened at $105.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.89 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. Enova International had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $689.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,054,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,125,389.75. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $220,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,479,025. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,843 shares of company stock worth $7,496,779. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

