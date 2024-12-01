Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,307 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Univest Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,210,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 21.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 482,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 83,599 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in Univest Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 404,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 83,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,329.50. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael S. Keim sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $104,485.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,328.04. This trade represents a 6.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $297,699. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Univest Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

UVSP opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $922.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

