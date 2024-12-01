Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.87 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,075 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT opened at $189.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,579.45. The trade was a 16.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $427,262.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,550.50. This represents a 35.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,962 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

