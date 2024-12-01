Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Acquires 481 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.9% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,611,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,268.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $529.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $568.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.