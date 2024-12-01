Mark D. Klein Purchases 39,000 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark D. Klein bought 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,599.60. This represents a 3.45 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SuRo Capital Price Performance

Shares of SSSS opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. SuRo Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuRo Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in SuRo Capital by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in SuRo Capital by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

View Our Latest Report on SSSS

SuRo Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.