Long X. Nghiem Sells 10,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total value of C$104,100.00.

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$839.78 million, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.50.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

