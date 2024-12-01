Long X. Nghiem Sells 10,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total value of C$104,100.00.
Computer Modelling Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$839.78 million, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.29.
Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Modelling Group
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.