Lavaca Capital LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $1,595,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $161.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.53. The stock has a market cap of $291.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

