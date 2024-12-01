Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Update

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Kopin Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ KOPN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.82.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 165.86% and a negative net margin of 109.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin by 101,059.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kopin in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

Featured Stories

