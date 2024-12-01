Kestra Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 110,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 160,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

