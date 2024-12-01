Kestra Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.75.

Linde Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ LIN opened at $460.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $467.20 and its 200 day moving average is $454.38. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $396.07 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. The trade was a 36.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

