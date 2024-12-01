Kestra Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.17 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $299.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $224.82 and a 12-month high of $300.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

