Kestra Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 7.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Target by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Target by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Target by 90.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TGT opened at $132.31 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.51. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

