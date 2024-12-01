KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the October 31st total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 612.7 days.

KBC Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSF remained flat at $70.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 475. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.71.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company provides demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

