Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2024

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHFGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

