JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in November

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,474,300 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the October 31st total of 2,992,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,685.8 days.

JFE Price Performance

JFEEF stock remained flat at $11.92 during trading on Friday. JFE has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

