iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Short Interest Down 30.0% in November

iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Total Return Active ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Total Return Active ETF stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period. iShares Total Return Active ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of iShares Total Return Active ETF worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Total Return Active ETF alerts:

iShares Total Return Active ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRTR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,765. iShares Total Return Active ETF has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2047 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Total Return Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

Featured Articles

