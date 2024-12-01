iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,815,000 after acquiring an additional 213,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 203,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $216.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.75. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

