iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Down 34.6% in November

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance

EWJV traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $32.48. 24,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,896. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $272.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWJV. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $530,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $819,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 70,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 110,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 87,773 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

