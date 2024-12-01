Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Short Interest Up 18.1% in November

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,136,100 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 962,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,680.5 days.

Investec Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IVTJF remained flat at $7.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. Investec Group has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

