Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 403,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. 67,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,379. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 322,113 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

