Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 403,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSCU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. 67,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,379. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $17.14.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.