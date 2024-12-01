Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 403,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. 67,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,379. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 322,113 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.