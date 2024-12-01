Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 183221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

Intermap Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$84.52 million, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.84.

Intermap Technologies Company Profile

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers core digital map products comprising digital surface model, a digital elevation model that measures the top surface of the earth and objects located on it; digital terrain model, provides a geometrically correct reference frame over which other data layers, such as aerial photography and other types of images; multi-frequency orthorectified radar imagery, offers terrain features, including roads, trees, and buildings for other mapping applications; and NEXTMap One, offers a precision, 3D geospatial data at an unprecedented 1-meter resolution.

