Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,719,400 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 2,323,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.9 days.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 1.7 %
INGXF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,502. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.68 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innergex Renewable Energy
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- What is a support level?
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.