Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,719,400 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 2,323,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.9 days.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

INGXF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,502. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.68 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.10%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

