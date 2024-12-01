Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Short Interest Update

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,820,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the October 31st total of 74,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Erste Group Bank raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Get Infosys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Infosys

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Infosys Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Infosys by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 3.1% during the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Infosys by 22.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 4.1% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,620,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,367. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. Infosys has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. Infosys’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.