Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Down 20.1% in November

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 191,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,958. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $255.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.55%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

