Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Down 20.1% in November

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 191,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,958. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $255.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.55%.
About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.
