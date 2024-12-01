Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock remained flat at $16.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 551. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.20.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.

