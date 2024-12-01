Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 34,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 58,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $66.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC raised its stake in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.

