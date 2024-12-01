Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,282 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $197,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,539,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,168.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,175,000 after buying an additional 1,070,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 709,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,071,000 after buying an additional 548,800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 592,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,993,000 after purchasing an additional 505,306 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,941,000 after purchasing an additional 487,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $118.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $119.28.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

