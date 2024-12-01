Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HIPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hippo from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Hippo from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hippo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other Hippo news, CEO Richard Mccathron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,030.30. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $198,327.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 548,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,873,156.16. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,657 shares of company stock worth $990,571. Insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hippo by 10.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 35,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hippo by 37.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Hippo stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 78,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,338. Hippo has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

