Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Up 63.4% in November

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the October 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
HENKY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. 77,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,732. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.