Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $4.07 Million Position in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TWFG in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of TWFG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TWFG in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of TWFG during the third quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of TWFG in the third quarter worth approximately $1,546,000.

Get TWFG alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on TWFG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair began coverage on TWFG in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

TWFG Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TWFG opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80. TWFG, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 122.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TWFG Profile

(Free Report)

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.