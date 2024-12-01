Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 75,000 Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 7.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 90.1% during the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Nuvei by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuvei by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $33.99 on Friday. Nuvei Co. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 226.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

