Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 51.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,928,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 656,983 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,846,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 236,340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,841,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 271,176 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 11.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 617,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 65,219 shares during the period.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $1.87 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 2.16.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.0952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

