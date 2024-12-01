Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 105.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 32,904 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 600,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 113,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1,139.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 253,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 232,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,308,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,000,303.36. This represents a 0.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $345,309.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,245.49. The trade was a 17.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,024 shares of company stock worth $1,051,375. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BEN opened at $22.76 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

